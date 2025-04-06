‘SNL’ Viciously Mocks Elon With Self-Vandalizing Tesla

Saturday Night Live made a mockery of Elon Musk and Tesla in its latest cold open.

Though the cold open primarily focused on the fallout of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, it featured a brutally funny joke about Tesla.

Elon Musk (played by Mike Myers) appeared alongside Trump (James Austin Johnson) to announce “The new Tesla Model-V, the first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk appeared in a cheesehead hat—a not-so-subtle reference to his highly-publicized failure in Wisconsin, in which he was unable to help a Republican win the State Supreme Court seat despite spending millions of dollars.

Myers’ Musk was highly erratic, awkwardly spouting out lines, shouting “glitch,” and swirling around while yelling “pinwheel, pinwheel, pinwheel,” as if he were a buffering computer.

He then addressed the overwhelming problems facing Tesla, including a rampant increase in vandalism at dealerships. Asking himself why people suddenly hated Tesla, Musk came to a reasonable conclusion: “Because of me.”

This led Myers’ Musk to show off the self-vandalizing Model-V, which includes self-smashing headlights, self-slashing tires, and AI-powered graffiti. Detailing the graffiti, he remarked, “You can choose from pensies or swastikas. Or my favorite, swastika’s made out of penises.”

“Swastka’s and penises—we’re truly the party of Lincoln,” Johnson’s Trump chimed in.

“Before I go,” Myers’ Musk said, “I just want to mention I’m really smart, and these tariffs sound really dumb,” skewering Trump’s outrageous “Liberation Day.” Before he could continue, Johnson’s Trump cut him off: “Ok thanks, Elon, good luck on Mars!”