Michael Che drew audible groans Saturday night when he delivered a particularly devastating joke about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s admission that he took multiple flights on the late Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous plane.

“Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy admitted in a new interview that he flew flew two times on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet,” Che said during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment. “But only to make sure none of those girls were vaccinated.”

Before his co-anchor Colin Jost could move on to the next joke, Che registered the reaction by saying, “It’s going to be one of these kind of nights, huh?”

The pair kicked off the segment by taking on the news about the new criminal charges filed against Hunter Biden, with Jost noting that alleged tax evasion happened between 2016 and 2020. “And they’re only catching him now?” he asked. “Man, this is super embarrassing for whoever was president between 2016 and 2020.”

When Jost defended the president’s son by adding that “no one finishes doing cocaine with a hooker and is like, ‘Can I get a receipt?’ Che replied, “Speak for yourself.”

Che then joked that if Hunter Biden is convicted he could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison, “which would be the first time any Biden has successfully completed a sentence.”