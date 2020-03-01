‘SNL’s’ Pete Davidson Tortures Pal John Mulaney With ‘Pedophile’ Memes

Pete Davidson? Playing a dirtbag on Saturday Night Live? Color us shocked!

After the debut of his Netflix comedy special, Davidson complained during an interview this week about the way the show treats him. “I personally think I should be done with that show,” he said, “because they make fun of me on it.” He said he’s tired of being portrayed as a stupid jerk. And yet, as Davidson’s close friend John Mulaney popped over to the show, Davidson took on just that role once more.

In the sketch, Pete plays a college student—and Mulaney plays his uncle, who seems extremely interested in what his nephew has been up to in college.

“I write papers,” the student insists.

“You write papers? That’s it?” Mulaney turned on his trademark frenetic energy as he began to yell: “You’re so slick, huh! You’re a liar!”

Eventually, we find out what our wayward College Pete has done: “He memed me!” Uncle Ron exclaims. “That’s right. My punk nephew made me into a meme!”

Cue a parade of embarrassing captions placed over an awkward office headshot. The meme’s name? “White Collar Virgin.” Captions include “When she wanna smash but the pee-pee too small” and, more distressingly, “When U a Pedophile.”

As Aidy Bryant’s character gasped, “This is not what Melania meant when she said ‘Be Best.’”

And so, this sordid tale ends with another meme: “That Moment When Your Uncle Finds the Pedophile Meme You Made of Him.”

Is it weird? Yes. Is it SNL writers’ best work? Absolutely not. Is it still, for some reason, fun to watch seemingly unlikely pals John Mulaney and Pete Davidson do their thing? Also yup.