SNL’s Sarah Sherman Plays the Worm in RFK Jr.’s Brain

Sarah Sherman’s been making a habit of dressing up in animal costumes on “Weekend Update” lately, and the recent news—that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasitic worm in his brain in 2010—gave her yet another big opportunity. She came out to the “Update” desk in an elaborate Dune-esque worm costume, and declared herself to be a huge fan of the independent presidential candidate.

“I mean, come on, look at this guy. What worm wouldn’t love this?” she told Colin Jost. “He looks like a pack of chicken thighs left out in the sun. And check out his face! He looks like someone left Bruce Springsteen in the microwave too long.”

Sherman poked fun at RFK’s anti-vax platform, saying that the best part of living inside RFK’s body was just how many other fun creatures were living there with her. “RFK’s body was a worm’s paradise, okay? Not a single drop of vaccine in sight. My whole parasite posse hung out in there. Shout out to hookworm, botfly, that fish that swims up your pee stream, and my man, Tom Sandoval.”

The worm also threw in a surprise shot at Kevin Spacey, who endorsed RFK Jr. on Monday and referred to him as a “loyal friend.” Sherman’s worm confessed that she was the one who ate the part of Spacey’s brain that “understood the word no.”

Sherman topped off the segment with a direct, sarcastic plea to the camera. “Hey, RFK, I miss you. I miss your body. I miss that beef jerky face.”

Sliding fully into a seductive Marilyn Monroe impersonation, the worm told RFK, “And if you want me back, meet me at the top of the Empire State Building tonight. I’ll be there wearing my Marilyn Monroe dress, singing, ‘Happy birthday, Mr. Future President.’”