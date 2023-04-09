“Former president Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges on Tuesday, and a photographer released this photo of Trump in a courtroom,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, while sharing a photo of the previous—and wannabe future—president looking nervously right at the camera.

“I don’t like that he’s flanked by an O.J. amount of lawyers,” he continued. “Because that tells me he’s definitely guilty and he’s definitely getting away with it.”

Jost went on to explain how Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina (“a.k.a. Phony Soprano”) is complaining that he doesn’t believe his client will get a fair trial in Manhattan, and the “Weekend Update” co-anchor thinks he might be onto something—even if they only judge by the work of the courtroom sketch artist, who Jost thinks could very well hate the former president.

“I thought Trump looked perfectly nice,” Jost admitted. “He had blended his foundation, stapled down his hair. But then he drew him like the Mud Monster from Scooby-Doo.

Michael Che wasn’t about to let Jost take all the fun Trump stories of the week and run with them, so he interrupted his co-anchor to say that Trump has been complaining that there’s a “very dark cloud over our beloved country.” Che is pretty sure that’s the same way Trump has described Barack Obama in the past.

