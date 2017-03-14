SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Spin-Off Gets Premiere Date

CHEAT SHEET
NBC on Tuesday officially announced that its Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” spinoff program will air as a 30-minute prime-time weekly show. The four-week summer run will begin on August 10 at 9 p.m, and it will feature the current anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che. Other SNL cast members will make appearances throughout the run, according to Deadline. “‘SNL’ is having its best season in a quarter of a century—how many shows can say that?!—so we didn’t want them to take the summer off,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh ‘Weekend Update’ shows in primetime this August.”