SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Worries Biden vs. Trump Might Be ‘Elder Abuse’

Colin Jost and Michael Che were back behind the “Weekend Update” desk on Saturday Night Live for the first time this year—but Jost was having trouble reconciling whether time has moved forward at all.

“Well guys, it’s 2024, but is it?,” Jost asked, referring to the political déjà vu of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden. “I don’t know about you, but when I think of the year 2020, I never think: ‘We should run that one back.’ And if you’re feeling confused, you’re not the only one.”

Jost went on to mock both Trump and Biden, who each had their very own senior moments last week.

“At a rally on Thursday, President Biden said he was ‘mixed up’ when he claimed he had just taken a photo with a woman who wasn’t even there,” Jost explained. “Then the next day, Donald Trump repeatedly confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi.” All of which has Jost justifiably concerned.

“Guys, I don’t know if we should do this election,” the co-anchor admitted. “It’s honestly starting to feel like elder abuse. And I don’t even blame them—I blame us for allowing it,” said Jost.

“It reminds me of those Bumfight videos, where they made two homeless guys fight for money,” he continued. “And now we look back on it and we’re like, ‘How did we, as a society, let that happen?’ So I think the best solution is to just tell Trump and Biden that they both won. And that we’re very proud of them. And that they can rest now.”