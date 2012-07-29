Snoop Dogg Banned From Norway

CHEAT SHEET
It takes more than being banned from Norway to harsh Snoop Dogg’s vibe. After the rapper was nabbed with eight grams of marijuana while passing through an airport in the country last month, the sticky-bud aficionado has been locked out of Norway for two years—a deal the D-O-double-G “can live with,” said the rapper’s lawyer. The 40-year-old performer was also carrying more cash than is legally allowed when a canine unit sniffed him out and was fined $8,600 for both offenses. After the arrest, Snoop Dogg tweeted a photo of himself holding what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette with the caption, “Smoking crip n. cuzns. Hahahahagahhaha.” Word.