Snoop Dogg to Carry Olympic Torch
LIGHT IT UP
It’s just three days until the Paris Olympics start and fans have been given the surprise news that Snoop Dogg will help carry the flame. Snoop Dogg will be joined by French rapper MC Solaar and is set to follow in the footsteps of other American rappers including will.i.am and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who helped carry the torch for previous Olympic Games. In 2004 Diddy missed his initial run due to traffic, but helped carry the torch later on. Snoop Dogg is attending the Olympics as a special correspondent for NBC. Despite arguably being the most qualified man for the job, he will not be the one to spark-up the cauldron. The identity of that person remains a mystery and according to Paris 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet the person is not even aware they’ve been selected.