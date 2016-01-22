Snow-Related Deaths Continue to Mount

At least 12 people have died in the massive snowstorm that is making its way up the East Coast.
According to The Associated Press, several of those people died in North Carolina, where officials have reported more than 900 vehicle crashes.
On Saturday a Maryland man died from a heart attack while shoveling snow. Meanwhile, Kentucky officials say that a state transportation worker died on Saturday while plowing snow. According to a statement released by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Christopher Adams called for help around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, saying his plow had slid into a ditch. When help arrived, the 44-year-old was found to be unresponsive. He had been working since midnight.
Thousands of flights have been canceled as the winter storm dubbed “Jonas” prompted blizzard warnings for most major metropolitan areas in the mid-Atlantic region.