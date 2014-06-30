Snowden Leaks Don’t Worry New NSA Head

CHEAT SHEET
The man newly tasked with taking the reins of the National Security Agency seems remarkably relaxed about the infamous Edward Snowden leaks. New director Adm. Michael S. Rogers said that despite the damage caused by the renegade NSA contractor, he was calm. “You have not heard me as the director say, ‘Oh, my God, the sky is falling,’” he said. “I am trying to be very specific and very measured in my characterizations.” He was also realistic about the potential for leaks in the future, saying he will never claim with “100 percent certainty” that a determined insider couldn’t “compromise our systems.”