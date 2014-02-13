CHEAT SHEET
    Snowden Used Coworker’s Password

    LEMME BORROW THAT

    Jason Lee/Reuters

    According to a new memo from the National Security Agency, Edward Snowden greatly expanded his access to secret documents by capturing the password of a coworker when the individual logged on to Snowden’s computer terminal. And while it appears the employee was unaware of Snowden’s intent, the person has resigned after his security clearance was stripped. Two others, a member of the military and a contractor, have been “implicated” by Snowden’s actions and had their access revoked.

