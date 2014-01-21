CHEAT SHEET
    Snowden Wants University Honor

    VOTE FOR ME

    The Guardian/Getty

    Edward Snowden can’t get enough of himself. The leaker arranged through his lawyer for a group of students at Glasgow University to nominate him for student rector position. It’s a post that lasts three years and includes previous honorees like Winnie Mandela. “Edward Snowden's candidacy is a unique opportunity to show our gratitude to a brave whistleblower,” a spokesman for the group of students who nominated him said. "He has shown a spirit of daring and self-sacrifice that is virtually absent in our public life.”

