Snowden’s Email Service Shuts Down

The founder of Lavabit, the email service used by whistleblower Edward Snowden, announced the company would be shutting down Thursday in a message posted on the group’s homepage.“I have been forced to make a difficult decision: to become complicit in crimes against the American people or walk away from nearly ten years of hard work by shutting down Lavabit,” writes Ladar Levison. The message, which includes a section explaining how the government stopped Levison from sharing his story, ends in a warning. “Without congressional action or a strong judicial precedent, I would _strongly_ recommend against anyone trusting their private data to a company with physical ties to the U.S.”