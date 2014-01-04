Snowstorm Death Toll Hits 16

CHEAT SHEET
The powerful storm that swept across the Northeast U.S. Thursday and Friday, bringing feet of snow and sub-zero temperatures, is now responsible for 16 deaths. The heaviest snowfall hit northern suburbs of Chicago and Boston, which received as much as 23 inches. Temperatures in Fort Wayne, Indiana, fell to ten degrees below zero, making it one of the many places that saw record lows. Several people died in what law enforcement officials called “weather-related incidents,” including hypothermia. Schools have been closed and flights delayed in most of the affected areas.