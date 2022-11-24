Soccer Star Katie Meyer’s Parents Sue Stanford for Wrongful Death
‘SHOCKING AND DEEPLY DISTRESSING’
The family of Katie Meyer, the soccer goalie and team captain who died by suicide in February, filed a wrongful death suit against Stanford University on Wednesday. Meyer, 21, who played for the Stanford Cardinal women’s soccer team, was notified in the hours before her death that she was facing disciplinary action over an incident in which she allegedly spilled coffee on a Stanford football player. That player had been accused of sexually assaulting one of Meyer’s teammates. Meyer’s father said his daughter was defending the alleged assault victim. The lawsuit argues that Stanford “negligently and recklessly” told Meyer of the disciplinary notice, which used “threatening language regarding sanctions and potential ‘removal from the university.’”
“Katie’s suicide was completed without planning and solely in response to the shocking and deeply distressing information she received from Stanford while alone in her room without any support or resources,” the filing adds. Stanford refutes the lawsuit’s allegations.
