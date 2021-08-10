CHEAT SHEET
Soccer Star Lionel Messi Signs Deal With Paris Saint-Germain
Following last Thursday’s shocking announcement that Lionel Messi will no longer be playing for FC Barcelona, the soccer star has signed a deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain. The deal is reported to be worth around $30-35 million per season. The 34-year old athlete had been part of FC Barcelona since he was 13. In a press conference on Sunday, Messi got emotional. “I’m so grateful for the care people have shown me,” he said, wiping tears away. “I never imagined having to say goodbye.” Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi won multiple league titles while playing for Barcelona. “I gave my all for this club for this shirt, from the first day I arrived to the last,” Messi said at the conference.