President Donald Trump’s upcoming “earth-shattering” announcement has sent social media into a frenzy.

During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday, the president teased that his administration was going to make a “very, very big announcement” soon, one that’s “as big as it gets,” and stressed that it would be “very positive” and will be “one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject.”

He added later in the day that the announcement was “not about trade,” and is going to be a “truly earth-shattering and positive development for our country.” Though it’s unclear exactly what date Trump would make the announcement, he said it should come some time within the next few days ahead of his trip to the Middle East next week where he’ll be visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

President Trump: “We have a big announcement to make, not about trade but something else but it’s going to be a truly earth shattering and a positive development for this country and for the people of this country.” pic.twitter.com/pZLS3bnszW — America (@america) May 6, 2025

What, exactly, Trump plans to announce remains unclear, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating wildly online about what it could be.

Abolishing the U.S. income tax, a major development in diplomatic relations, and even another meme coin have all been floated as possible subjects.

A number of users on X in particular shared their hope that Trump might slash or outright end the federal income tax, a promise he’s been touting since announcing tariffs on global trade partners in April.

“We’re going to make a lot of money, and we’re going to cut taxes for the people of this country,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One on April 27. “It’ll take a little while before we do that, but we’re going to be cutting taxes, and it’s possible we’ll do a complete tax cut, because I think the tariffs will be enough to cut all of the income tax.”

Taxes wiped out for the year!!! — Jenna Ryan 🇺🇸 (@realjennaryan) May 7, 2025

he is going to cut income tax. — Alexandre Forget (@alexandreforget) May 6, 2025

Others theorized that the announcement might have something to do with diplomatic relations in the Middle East and is tied to his upcoming trip.

Some users seem to believe that the president might be expanding the Abraham Accords, a peace declaration fostered between the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco with Israel, during his first term.

“My money is on Abraham Accords 2.0,” one X user wrote, with others seemingly chiming in agreement and anticipating that Saudi Arabia might join the treaty.

expansion of the Abraham Accords. Maybe Saudi recognizes Israel. — Esteban (@EstebanFHS) May 7, 2025

British newspaper The Times similarly theorized that Trump’s announcement might have something to do with peace negotiations in the Middle East, anticipating that he could declare the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza or broker a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On the subject of the Middle East, Trump’s announcement might also be related to his planned name-change for the Persian Gulf.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Trump plans to have the United States refer to the body of the water as the Gulf of Arabia, or Arabian Gulf, instead, with two administration officials further adding to CNN that the expected name-change is tied to his upcoming Middle East voyage.

Some users on X seem to think that the purported name change is Trump’s “earth-shattering” announcement as well.

The mystery announcement also became the subject for many memes, which ranged from plausible to outright fiction.

I have no idea what President Trump's big announcement is but I have a few guesses:



1. He is renaming New Mexico "New America"



2. He is reclassifying Pluto as a planet and renaming it "Space America"



3. He is changing his middle name to "America" — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 7, 2025

“I think Trump’s major announcement is about time travel,” one user quipped. “Let me go to next week and check……Yep, it’s about time travel.”

Another joked, “Saudi Arabia will be buying 2 billion dollars worth of Trump’s meme coin.”