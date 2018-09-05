Read it at CBS News
After conspiracy theorist and Infowars contributor Laura Loomer stood up and interrupted a Wednesday congressional hearing on foreign influence on social media, Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) quickly shut her down. “Jack Dorsey is trying to influence the election,” Loomer shouted at the hearing where Dorsey and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg were testifying. While she was shouting, Long, who had worked as an auctioneer, began loudly mock-auctioneering to drown her out. Loomer was escorted out of the room by security, while Long continued.