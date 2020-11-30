Save Over 30% on a SodaStream This Cyber Monday

- SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Bundle, $118 (38% Off)
- Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo doesn’t know what he’d do without his SodaStream because it allows him to have sparkling water whenever he wants it.
If you love sparkling water, you should have a SodaStream, mainly because it will eliminate the sadness that comes with realizing you’re on your last can of La Croix or bottle of Perrier. The SodaStream is easy to use and sits on your countertop beautifully. This bundle includes two CO2 cylinders, and a variety of flavoring so you can spruce up your bubbly water. Plus, for Cyber Monday, it’s 38% off.
