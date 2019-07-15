The SodaStream Prime Day Bundle Doubles Up All of Your Fizzy Water Needs to Cover You for Months

After screwing the bottle into the countertop Sodastream, you pump up to three times (depending on how fizzy you want your fizzy water), unscrew the bottle, and enjoy. And this Prime Day bundle gets you two bottles and two cylinders so you won’t run out quickly and, if you do, will have a spare. To never get caught without access to fizzy water, grab this global favorite and save more than a third on it. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.