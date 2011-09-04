Soderbergh Goes on 'Sabbatical'

CHEAT SHEET
The 48-year-old director Steven Soderbergh has been chugging along ever since he became the youngest-ever winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, when he was 26 (for Sex, Lies and Videotape). He's never exactly had a case of the burn-out, but now he has to "recalibrate, so I can discover something new," he said during the Venice Film Festival, where his latest film Contagion is up for the Golden Lion award. But the director said he's not retiring—just taking some time off. "It's less dramatic than it sounds. It's just a sabbatical."