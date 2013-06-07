Sofia Coppola, Ashley Olsen & More Best and Worst Dressed (Photos)

Report Card

From the CFDA Awards to The Bling Ring premiere, see this week's fashion winners and losers.

Misty White Sidell

Getty (3); AP

Getty (3); AP

Best Dressed, Like a Pro: Sofia Coppola

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Best Dressed, Ivory Tower: Angelina Jolie

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Best Dressed, Smiling Sparkles: Zosia Mamet

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Best Dressed, Haute Apron: Rose Byrne

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Best Dressed, Nightgown Dressing: Nicole Richie

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Best Dressed, Black Swan: Rooney Mara

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Worst Dressed, Sea Green Disaster: Carrie Underwood

Rick Diamond/Getty

Worst Dressed, Ill Fitting: Sheryl Crow

Rick Diamond/Getty

Worst Dressed, Sheer Ambition: Jemima Kirke

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Worst Dressed, Caftan Catastrophe: Ashley Olsen

Neilson Barnard/Getty