Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After 7 Years of Marriage
SO-JOE NO MO’
Another modern family has called it quits, with Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announcing their breakup after seven years of marriage. In a joint statement to Page Six, the couple said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” A source added to the tabloid, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.” Vergara is currently in Italy celebrating her 51st birthday, with Page Six pointedly noting Manganiello’s absence from the festivities. The Magic Mike star, 46, did celebrate Vergara’s birthday on Instagram last week, sharing a low-quality photo of the two of them alongside the brief caption, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” The couple dated for six months in 2014 before Manganiello popped the question on Christmas Eve; they were wed the following year.