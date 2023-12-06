Sofía Vergara Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged ‘Delusional’ Stalker: Report
GO AWAY
Sofía Vergara has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she alleges has been aggressively harassing her and her son, according to TMZ. Vergara, 51, claims in legal documents obtained by the tabloid that the “mentally unstable stalker,” identified as Gregory Brown, has a “delusional belief he personally knows her and has a relationship with her and her family.” She says that Brown has tried a number of times to approach her and her 32-year-old son, Manolo, including breaking into her gated community over the summer by hiking in through the hills. In November, Vergara alleges, Brown mailed her a letter promising he would be “seeing and hearing her very soon, my love,” and signing off as “Gangsta.” The Modern Family alum claims she fears for her safety, especially given that Brown has a lengthy criminal record, including an arrest for trespassing and vandalism at her property earlier this year. In addition to her ongoing divorce from Joe Manganiello, Vergara is also dealing with a lawsuit filed late last month by contractors who claim they are owed more than $1.7 million after renovating her Los Angeles home.