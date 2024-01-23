Sofia Vergara Reveals Reason for Joe Manganiello Divorce
BABY BLUES
Sofia Vergara, 51, has revealed why she split from husband Joe Manganiello, 47, after seven years of marriage: He wanted to have a child with her. Vergara who was 19 when she had her son Manolo with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, told Spanish outlet El Pais that she felt too old to have another child. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she said. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.” Vergara said she was looking forward to her 32-year-old son making her a grandmother. The actress ended up in a years-long battle with former fiancé Nick Loeb, who she split from in 2014, after he attempted to use two pre-frozen embryos the pair produced while they were pursuing IVF. A court eventually sided with Vergara in 2021, saying Loeb needed written permission from his ex if he was to use the embryos.