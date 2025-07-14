Sofia Vergara’s Younger Sister Joins ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast
Sofia Vergara’s younger sister will officially be joining Selling Sunset for its upcoming season. Sandra Vergara, 36, will appear in the ninth season of the Los Angeles real estate reality show later this year, Variety revealed Monday. The Modern Family alum’s younger sister also shared a photo of the Variety article announcing her debut on the Netflix show on Instagram Monday. “Well… this was fun. 🥳✨ Beyond grateful and honored to be part of this wild, wonderful experience! MORE to come.. Stay tuned for the Magic ✨” she wrote. In another post, she added that she “brought a bit more sparkle, depth, and mischief to the Strip.” The Oppenheim Group will welcome Vergara into the world of luxury real estate in L.A. alongside returning cast members and the group’s CEO twin brothers, Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Yet Vergara’s career doesn’t just span luxury real estate, but also television and journalism. She started out as a host on E! with RuPaul, and has worked as an L.A. correspondent for People. Just like her older sister, Vergara has also appeared on the silver screen in episodes of CSI, Nip/Tuck, and The Bold and the Beautiful.