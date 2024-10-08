SolaWave’s Beauty Editor-Approved Light Therapy Devices Are on Rare Sale Today
Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years thanks to its clinically-approved and FDA-cleared skincare benefits. LED therapy has been shown to address a number of skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combatting redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm. Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand.
The brand has also expanded its offerings recently, including launching an eye treatment and full-face red light therapy mask. SolaWave is offering a generous 20 percent off select devices for Amazon Big Deal Days, including its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Facial Wand, which uses red light, vibration, heat, and microcurrent therapies to tighten, lift, and smooth the skin, as well as its newer launches like the full-face Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask. SolaWave doesn’t often offer discounts on its bestselling beauty tech, so if you’ve been curious about trying LED Light therapy treatments but are reluctant about the price, now’s the time to treat yourself.