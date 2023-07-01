CHEAT SHEET
Soldier Charged for Allegedly Killing 2-Year-Old at Daycare He Ran on Base
An Army soldier stationed in Missouri is facing a federal murder charge for allegedly killing a 2-year-old child in a daycare he and his wife ran out of their home on base. According to the Department of Justice, Staff Sgt. Kevin Long killed the unidentified child in November 2019 by “blunt force injuries” in what was the tragic culmination of an alleged pattern of abuse. The child was allegedly killed while in the care of the 40-year-old Long and his wife, who operated a daycare from their home on Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood, a press release said. Long, who is in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing next month, is also charged with making a false statement.