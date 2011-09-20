Soldier Comes Out on YouTube

CHEAT SHEET
The gay “faceless soldier” is finally out. A few hours before the "don’t ask, don’t tell" policy expired at midnight Tuesday, U.S. soldier Randy Phillips posted a video to YouTube in which he comes out to his father. Phillips, who is 21 and has earned an Internet following for tweeting about his experiences coming out while in the military, is in the Air Force serving in Germany. “Dad, I’m gay. I always have been. I’ve known for … forever,” he says in the video. During its 18 years as policy, DADT led to the removal of some 13,000 men and women from the military.