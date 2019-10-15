CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Soldier Seriously Injured During Bowe Bergdahl Search Dies a Decade Later
A soldier who was seriously injured while searching for Bowe Bergdahl after he walked away from his post in Afghanistan in 2009 died Monday, CBS News reports. National Guard Master Sgt. Mark Allen was on a mission with his unit to gather information from two villages in July 2009 when insurgents attacked them with guns and grenades. Allen was shot in the head during the attack and suffered a brain injury, reportedly leaving him unable to speak and bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Allen's wife, Shannon Allen, said her husband died on Monday with family by his side in a Facebook post. “These past few months, he has faced some significant illnesses, and his body was finally ready to rest,” she said.
Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban after walking away from his post, held for five years, and released in 2014 through a prisoner swap. He was dishonorably discharged but got no prison time for endangering other soldiers.