Soldiers Accuse Pentagon Pete of War Disaster Cover-Up

Soldiers wounded during the Iran war have accused military officials of trying to downplay the true extent of their injuries.

Those on active duty during President Donald Trump’s deeply unpopular conflict told CBS News they believe there has been an effort to hide how badly they were hurt through official military designations.

In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured reporters that “an overwhelming majority, almost 90 percent” of the 400 injured American service members had suffered “minor injuries,” and that many have since returned to duty.

Chief Warrant Officer Rodney Bearman, who was blasted by shrapnel after an Iranian drone struck his command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, is one of those who was listed as “not seriously injured” by the Army.

Six U.S. service members were killed in the Iranian drone strike on the Kuwait base on the second day of the war. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

However, medical records reviewed by CBS News revealed that he suffered a concussion, damage to his lungs, and hearing and vision loss as a result of the drone strike, which killed six U.S. service members and injured 20 others.

“That assessment is unacceptable,” his wife, Amy Bearman, told CBS News.

Amy Bearman added that the Army’s assessment that her husband would be able to return to duty was also inaccurate. She described speaking to Rodney Bearman two days after the attack.

“I could just hear him breathing, and then he finally said, ‘I’m going to be OK.’ I waited a few moments and then asked if he had returned to duty,” she said. “It seemed like forever before he answered me, and then he said, ‘I can’t go back.’”

Pete Hegseth has often condemned the press for what he called "fake" coverage of the Iran war Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Sgt. 1st Class Cory Hicks, 37, was also injured in the Kuwait attack, suffering severe shrapnel wounds and requiring multiple operations as part of his recovery.

He said his wife was only told by the Army that his injuries were “minor.”

“They said your husband was injured, he has a minor jaw injury, and he’s going to be returned to duty,” Hicks told CBS News. He added that he “absolutely” believes the Army and the Pentagon have attempted to downplay the seriousness of the deadly Kuwait drone attack.

After initially being treated in Kuwait, Hicks was airlifted to a hospital in Germany before continuing his treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Hicks said he has spent several weeks at Walter Reed in a soldier recovery unit with a “pretty severe” traumatic brain injury and could remain there for at least another six months.

Trump failed to visit any of the 14 injured troops being treated at Walter Reed when he attended the medical center for his physical examination last month.

In a statement to CBS News, the Army denied the claims of a cover-up and said the families were confusing the definitions of “not seriously injured” and “combat casualty.”

The Army said a soldier is classified as “seriously injured” or “very seriously injured” only when there is a significant risk of death from their wounds within 72 hours.

“The care and well-being of our Soldiers is of the highest priority,” an Army spokesperson added. “Any assertion that the Army seeks to downplay a soldier’s injuries is simply not true.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Army for further comment. The Pentagon referred a request for comment to the Army.