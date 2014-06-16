Soldiers Sent to U.S. Embassy in Iraq

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
On Monday, the White House told Congress that 275 troops will be deployed to Iraq to protect the American Embassy and other interests in the embattled country. In addition, officials in the White House say U.S. special forces may go there to assist the Iraqi government with "non-operational training" as Baghdad fights terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham (ISIS). "The president was very clear that we will not be sending U.S. troops back into combat in Iraq," a White House spokeswoman said. "That remains the case and he has asked his national security team to prepare a range of other options that could help support Iraqi security forces."