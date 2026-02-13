Sole Black Governor Blasts ‘Unhinged’ Trump After Dinner Drama

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump after the president snubbed him from the upcoming National Governors Association event at the White House.

Moore, the only Black governor in the U.S., was not invited to the typically bipartisan dinner, along with fellow Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado.

Speaking at a CBS News town hall set to air in full Sunday, Moore dismissed Trump’s reasoning for not inviting him to the gathering as “unhinged.”

Donald Trump hypocritically accused Gov. Wes Moore of being “foul-mouthed,” while explaining the invite snub. ANNABELLE GORDON/Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

“I do want to be clear to the president, respectfully, you do not determine my worthiness. God determines my worthiness. The people of Maryland determine my worthiness,” Moore told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in a preview clip posted on X.

“And I have been very clear with the people of my state that I will work with anyone, but I will bow down to no one. And I think the president has a problem with that,” he added.

“If the point of the meeting is to turn it into name-calling or to follow what he did in this most recent tweet—which is full of lies and ignorance and it’s unhinged—if the point of the meeting is that, then my answer to the president is very clear: nah, I’m good.”

Asked to clarify whether that meant he had no intention of attending the National Governors Association meeting, Moore confirmed: “Oh, I will not go. Absolutely not.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also did not receive an invitation to the upcoming White House governors' meeting. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump boasted in a Wednesday Truth Social post that he sent invitations to the upcoming NGA meeting “to ALL governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there.”

The 79-year-old said Moore was excluded after falsely claiming decades ago that he had received a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, when he was not officially awarded the honor until 2024. Trump also criticized Moore over efforts to rebuild Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024 after a cargo ship crashed into it.

At least 18 sitting governors announced they would boycott the White House dinner over Trump’s decision not to invite Moore—who serves as the association’s vice chair—and Polis.

“If the reports are true that not all governors are invited to these events, which have historically been productive and bipartisan opportunities for collaboration, we will not be attending the White House dinner this year,” the Democratic governors said in a joint statement. “At every turn, President Trump is creating chaos and division, and it is the American people who are hurting as a result.”

Donald Trump accused Wes Moore of doing a "terrible job" of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge more than two years after it collapsed. Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Moore said it was possible Trump was also targeting him because he is the only Black governor.

“It’s not lost on me, but I can’t speak to the president’s intent,” Moore said.