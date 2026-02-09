Nation’s Only Black Governor Slams Trump’s Petty Swipe

The only Black governor in America speculated that his race could have played a factor in President Donald Trump’s decision to disinvite him from a traditionally bipartisan event.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, 47, wrote in an X post on Sunday that he was among several Democrats who had their invites to the annual National Governors Association dinner snatched back by the White House.

Trump broke from decades of tradition last week when he decided to only meet with Republican leaders at the NGA weekend, scheduled for the week of Feb. 19 in Washington, D.C., following months of clashes with Democratic governors, from California’s Gavin Newsom to Minnesota’s Tim Walz.

Moore, who was selected to serve as NGA vice chair, said it was hard not to see the decision as “another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership.”

“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not,” he wrote in a lengthy X post.

The decision also came on the heels of Trump posting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as gorillas. The president later said he would not apologize for the clip that drew condemnation even from his fellow Republicans.

The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto apes. Truth Social

“What makes it especially confounding is that just weeks ago I was at the White House with a bipartisan group of governors, working with the administration on reforms to lower energy costs and strengthen grid reliability,” he went on. “We proved in that moment what’s possible when we stay focused on outcomes over politics.”

But Moore still expressed a willingness to work with the Trump administration.

“I promised the people of my state I will work with anybody but will bow down to nobody. And I guess the President doesn’t like that,” he said.

A White House official told the Daily Beast that “many Democrats were invited to dinner at the White House, and others were not.”

“These are White House events and the President reserves the right to invite whomever he wants,” the official added.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously defended the move, saying in a statement: “The White House has been coordinating meetings with the President, cabinet secretaries, and Democrat governors for more than a week. Democrats were invited to the dinner at the White House. This is a non-story.”

The NGA describes itself as “a leading forum for bipartisan policy solutions” that “advances bipartisan dialogue, fosters policy innovation, facilitates information-sharing, [and] advocates bipartisan policy priorities,” among others.

Brandon Tatum, acting NGA executive director and CEO, said the organization was “disappointed in the administration’s decision to make it a partisan occasion this year.”

“To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration,” Tatum said in an earlier statement to the Daily Beast.