Karoline Leavitt Gives Jaw-Dropping Defense of Trump’s Racist Obama Video

The White House press secretary was forced to respond to a firestorm of criticism.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was very busy as the reason why border czar Tom Homan was being sent to Minnesota on Monday while insisting the president had not lost confidence in Noem.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to defend a racist video that President Trump shared online depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

In a frenzied posting spree overnight, Trump shared a clip about conspiracy theories regarding so-called rigged elections. The video ends showing the Obamas with their heads superimposed onto the bodies of animated apes.

The 60-second clip depicts the Obamas dancing in a jungle setting to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” while Trump is shown as a lion.

The video, which the Daily Beast has chosen not to publish, was widely condemned, with California Governor Gavin Newsom calling it “disgusting.”

“Every single Republican must denounce this. Now,” he wrote in a post on X.

Disgusting image of Obama's superimposed onto chimps
The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto chimps. Truth Social

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, called the outrage around it “fake.”

In a statement to Newsweek and other outlets, Leavitt said: “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from ‘The Lion King.’”

“Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” Leavitt added.

The complete AI-generated video, which was first posted on X in October 2025, shows several other Democrats as animals, all bowing down to Trump at the end.

US President Barack Obama addresses troops with First Lady Michelle Obama at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kailua on December 25, 2016. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
The video targeted the former president and first lady. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden appears as a baboon; Kamala Harris as a tortoise; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a zebra; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as a meerkat; Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a donkey; New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a hyena; and Hillary Clinton as a warthog.

It was made by content creator ‘Xerias,’ who also claimed credit for another AI-generated clip shared by Trump last year.

That video, which the president shared after millions turned out for “No Kings” protests across the country, shows a digitally rendered Trump piloting a fighter jet and dropping cartoonish payloads of excrement on demonstrators.

The Obamas have been contacted for comment.

