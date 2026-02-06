Trump Posts Vile Video of Obamas in Manic Late-Night Rampage

President Donald Trump shared a highly offensive video of Barack and Michelle Obama as part of a manic late-night Truth Social posting spree.

The 79-year-old fired off no fewer than 66 posts between 10:36 p.m and 12:25 a.m, including his usual routine of filling his feed by posting and then reposting the same content, usually sourced from MAGA accounts.

That included everything from cute dog videos taken from TikTok to baiting his regular foes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Trump shared an offensive doctored video of Barack and Michelle Obama. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

But one alarming video sharing conspiracy theories about rigged elections ends with doctored footage of the Obamas, their heads superimposed onto the bodies of animated apes.

The Daily Beast has chosen not to publish the image.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Press Office X account posted the offending video, with the caption “Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and represenatives for the Obamas for comment.

That disturbing video was at odds with Barack Obama’s other appearance in Trump’s posting spree.

Donald Trump posts about Obama on Truth Social. screen grab

Donald Trump posts a Laura Loomer video on Truth Social. screen grab

Trump shared 14-year-old footage of Obama being asked to show I.D. before he voted that has been recirculating on MAGA social media. It is being used to promote Trump’s SAVE Act to encourage voter registration.

The president also posted, then reposted, footage from May last year of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer confronting CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Loomer is filming Tapper while saying, “Have some courage for once, apologize for all your fake news at CNN.”

In another ancient post, Trump shared a May 2025 screed from right-wing activist Roger Stone, who wrote that Trump belongs on Mount Rushmore and said Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna was sponsoring legislation to make it happen.

Donald Trump posts about the being on Mount Rushmore on Truth Social. screen grab

Donald Trump posts a dog video on Truth Social. screen grab

“Wow. So nice. Thank you Anna Paulina! President DJT,” Trump added by way of thanks, despite the fact that the bill was introduced by Luna more than a year ago, in January 2025.

The president also referenced the Epstein files, a subject he has been actively trying to avoid all week, even saying that America should move on from concerning itself with the late child sex offender.

As part of his Truth Social rampage, Trump shared a video that features a photo of him with his former friend Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile financier who died in a Manhattan jail in 2019. It also includes a snippet of author Michael Wolff, who co-hosts the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

Donald Trump posts about Jeffrey Epstein on his Truth Social spree. screen grab

Wolff can be heard saying, “Epstein believed that Donald Trump went to the Palm Beach police and said ‘Jeffrey Epstein has young girls at his house’. Thereby beginning the legal process that would ultimately bring Jeffrey Epstein down.”

Trump has threatened to sue Wolff after the latest release of documents from the Epstein files, accusing the acclaimed author of “conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein” to harm him.

The president has always denied any allegations of sexual abuse.

Wolff is suing Melania Trump under laws designed to protect free speech after she threatened him with a $1 billion lawsuit for speaking about her ties to Epstein.

Trump, Melania, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In response to the latest Trump threat, Wolff told the Beast, “This is the third or fourth time the Trumps have threatened to sue me. So far this has only resulted in me suing them. So, bring it on. Let’s sue each other. I have nothing to hide, but the Trumps surely do.”

Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung provided the Daily Beast with a statement he has previously given, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”