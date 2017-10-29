Somali Police, Intel Chiefs Ousted After Attack Kills 27

The Somali government has ousted its police and intelligence chiefs in the wake of another terror attack in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed 27 people. Abdillahi Mohamed Sanbalooshe and Abdihakim Dahir Said were “fired for the purpose of serious accountability,” a statement said. The attack occurred on Saturday when al-Shabaab gunmen stormed a hotel after detonating a series of explosives. It came two weeks after a truck bombing killed more than 350 people, in an incident described as the country’s deadliest terror attack.