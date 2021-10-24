Harrison Ford’s Lost Credit Card Causes a Big Fuss in Sicily

CHEAT SHEET
A German tourist visiting Italy stumbled upon a credit card belonging to Hollywood star Harrison Ford and actually went to the trouble of returning it. Police in Sicily said Saturday that several officers tracked down the actor, who was staying at a beach resort near Palermo, and presented him with the lost card. It was not immediately clear if he even knew he’d misplaced it, but the story made headlines locally. The 79-year-old star was seen smiling alongside the police officers in photos published by Italian media. The “Star Wars” actor has been filming scenes for Indiana Jones 5 in Sicily alongside co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas.