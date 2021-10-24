CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Harrison Ford’s Lost Credit Card Causes a Big Fuss in Sicily

    LOST AND FOUND

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Ian Gavan/Getty

    A German tourist visiting Italy stumbled upon a credit card belonging to Hollywood star Harrison Ford and actually went to the trouble of returning it. Police in Sicily said Saturday that several officers tracked down the actor, who was staying at a beach resort near Palermo, and presented him with the lost card. It was not immediately clear if he even knew he’d misplaced it, but the story made headlines locally. The 79-year-old star was seen smiling alongside the police officers in photos published by Italian media. The “Star Wars” actor has been filming scenes for Indiana Jones 5 in Sicily alongside co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas.

    Read it at AP