Some Victims Shot 11 Times

The gunman who opened fire on the children of Sandy Hook Elementary reportedly “riddled them with bullets,” shooting some of them as many as 11 times, according to the medical examiner. A team of 14 medical technicians worked through the night to perform the horrific job of identifying the 26 people—including 20 children—allegedly killed by 20-year-old Adam Lanza. Chief Medical Examiner H. Wayne Carver II said the gunshot wounds were “all over” the children’s bodies. According to the Sandy Hook school directory, all of the children killed were first-graders. The names of all 26 victims were released Saturday.