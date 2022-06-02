CHEAT SHEET
Thief Snatched Art at This NYC Museum’s Biennial Party
According to a new report from Artnet, on March 30, the evening that the Whitney Museum of American Art threw a party on the premises to celebrate its 2022 Biennale, a small work of art, or a piece of a work of art, was stolen. “An element of a Biennial artwork installation was discovered missing,” the museum told Artnet. “It has been located and is in the possession of the museum.” While it’s unclear what exactly was stolen, the police report alerting the NYPD to the incident wasn’t filed until May 24, nearly two months after the theft had allegedly taken place.