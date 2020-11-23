Take $100 Off the Best Portable Smart Speaker Out There for Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

The Sonos Move has the best sound quality of any portable speaker we’ve tried, and it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Spending more time at home means two things for me: listening to more music and doing home improvement projects. A great way to accomplish both of those tasks in one swing is with a Sonos Move. The Smart Speaker boasts incredible sound quality so you can listen to any of your favorite tracks and bring those tunes from room to room, and you better believe it’s Alexa compatible, too.

Sonos Move

Down from $400

Buy at Amazon$300

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.