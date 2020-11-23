Take $100 Off the Best Portable Smart Speaker Out There for Black Friday

- Take $100 off the Sonos Move
- Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves the Sonos Move, saying it combines the ease of a Bluetooth speaker with the sound quality you expect from Sonos. Plus, it’s smart.
Spending more time at home means two things for me: listening to more music and doing home improvement projects. A great way to accomplish both of those tasks in one swing is with a Sonos Move. The Smart Speaker boasts incredible sound quality so you can listen to any of your favorite tracks and bring those tunes from room to room, and you better believe it’s Alexa compatible, too.
