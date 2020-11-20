Save Up to 20% on a Sony 4K TV for Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
- Save up to 20% on Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV’s
- These TVs have 4K HDR Processors, work with Alexa, and advanced color display so you can see exactly what was intended, nothing more, nothing less.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
I’ve been watching more TV these days, and have personally been waiting for Black Friday to make an upgrade. Sony makes some of the best 4K TVs out there, without a doubt. Not only do they have real world detail and texture, they also have advanced color technology that will allow you to feel like you’re a part of whatever you’re watching. That all adds up to a more immersive, enjoyable experience. These TVs are up to 20% off for Black Friday, so why wait? Your home entertainment system never looked so good.
Sony X800H 55-Inch TV
Down From $800
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Sony X800H 65-Inch TV
Down From $1000
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Sony X800H 85-Inch TV
Down From $2000
