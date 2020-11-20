CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Save Up to 20% on a Sony 4K TV for Black Friday

    BLACK FRIDAY 2020

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    I’ve been watching more TV these days, and have personally been waiting for Black Friday to make an upgrade. Sony makes some of the best 4K TVs out there, without a doubt. Not only do they have real world detail and texture, they also have advanced color technology that will allow you to feel like you’re a part of whatever you’re watching. That all adds up to a more immersive, enjoyable experience. These TVs are up to 20% off for Black Friday, so why wait? Your home entertainment system never looked so good.

    Sony X800H 55-Inch TV

    Down From $800

    Buy at Amazon$698

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Sony X800H 65-Inch TV

    Down From $1000

    Buy at Amazon$798

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Sony X800H 85-Inch TV

    Down From $2000

    Buy at Amazon$1698

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Sony X800H 85-Inch TV

    Down From $2000

    Buy at Amazon$1698

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.