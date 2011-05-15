Sony Relaunches PlayStation

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
Less than a month after Sony's security breach that revealed personal information from some 100 million PlayStation user accounts, the company is relaunching the popular videogame network. Service restoration will begin on Sunday in the U.S., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The company announced that services in Japan and throughout Asia would be restored soon, and that it was taking "aggressive action" to resolve security issues that caused the data leaks and stepping up its consumer protection services. They also said they would be offering a "welcome back" package to users that included "premium content." Just be sure not to give them your credit card number.