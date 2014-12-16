Sony Sued for Not Protecting Data

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Sony cannot catch a break. On top of dealing with the PR ramifications of its massive data leak, two former employees filed a class-action suit against the company for failing to protect their data. The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges Sony failed to adequately secure its computers and protect its employees’ personal information from hackers. The two employees are suing for compensation, as well as the costs of credit monitoring and identity-theft services.