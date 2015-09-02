Sony Tamed ‘Concussion’ for NFL

CHEAT SHEET
Citing emails from the Sony Pictures hacking this year, The New York Times reported Tuesday that the script and marketing for the upcoming film Concussion were changed to avoid clashes with the National Football League. Concussion director Peter Landesman fired back late Tuesday, telling the AP his film “never once compromises the integrity and the power of the real story.” Landesman also told the Times the emails show the studio was ensuring the story was portrayed accurately to avoid any legal fallout. The report referenced several emails, including an August note that said some “unflattering moments for the NFL” were deleted or altered while another message suggested a top Sony lawyer took “most of the bite” out of the movie “for legal reasons with the NFL” and not for balance. Sony and the NFL declined to comment on the report. The movie hits theaters in December.