Sony’s Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Smart, Sleek, and Sound Incredibly Good
Here are Scouted, I’m often shoving in-ear earbuds into my ears or sliding over-ear models onto my head, from eco-friendly builds to highly stylistic designs. And after Sony sent me a pair of its WH1000XM3 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, I’ve had one of the best noise-canceling experiences from a set of headphones. To start with that: The Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology is super advanced. It not only blocks out all sounds but also reacts to your environment and adjusts so you can hear ambient sounds if you want to (think car horns while trekking through a city). On top of that, you can cup your right headphone to immediately reduce the volume and ANC so you can have a quick conversation or hear something (on top of that, both earcups are touch-sensitive and let you control your audio by swiping). With that in my pocket, what really stood out here is how much detail I got from songs whose less obvious notes I’d missed in the past. Seriously, put these on and go listen to some of your favorite songs (the ones you know really well) and you’ll likely discover all new things to love. Otherwise, their matte design is gorgeous (the Silver style is my favorite, for sure), USB-C charging means quick charging, and a full charge gets you 30 hours of battery life. More than 1,700 reviewers left the Sony headphones a 4.4-star average rating and they’re eligible for Prime so you can try out your investment before keeping it forever. For a new pair of headphones to last you through years of listening, you should definitely give these Sonys a shot. | Get it on Amazon >
