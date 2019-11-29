Block Out the World With Sony’s Noise-Canceling Headphones, Down to $278 for Black Friday

These are one of the only headphones that are truly made to be used for everything.

Feel like you need to block out the world? Want to prepare for all of the even more awkward conversations at Christmas? Get yourself a pair of Sony WH1000XM3Noise Cancelling  Headphones while they’re down to their best price of $278. These cans feature smart assistant connectivity, Quick Attention mode (just cover your ear and noise-canceling pauses), and up to 30 hours of battery life. | Get it on Amazon >

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

