Report: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting First Child
BONUS JONAS?
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, JustJared.com reports. A source told the website the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 30-year-old singer have been keeping “very hush hush” about the news but said family and friends were “super excited for them.” “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” the source said. Representatives for the pair have not spoken publicly on the matter. The couple’s last major public outing was in January at the Grammy Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed. Turner and Jonas got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards, then had a second ceremony in France a month later.