    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Sophie Turner was spotted making out with a British aristocrat amid her acrimonious divorce with Joe Jonas. The Sun published photos of the Game of Thrones star snogging with Peregrine Pearson, heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris. A witness to the scene told the newspaper they were “laughing a lot.” Turner and Jonas agreed earlier this month to settle their divorce in private following months of headline-generating back-and-forth over the terms.

